KL Junior Open 2011, Malaysia (13–18 Dec’11)
Dec 19, 2011 1 Comment
Navneet Prabhu BU9 from Tamil Nadu , Robin Mann Bu13 and Harshit Kaur GU15 both from Delhi win 3 titles for India at the KL Junior Open.
14 players from India participated in the KL Junior Open held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 13 – 18 December 2011. Naveneet Parbhu a trainee at the Indian Squash Academy was the youngest player from India contingent to participate in this event and won his maiden international title in under boys 9 category.Seeded 3/4, he defeated Sacchin Kumar (Mal) second seed of the tournament 3-1. He the first Indian to win an U9 international event.
Robin Mann from Delhi was the top seed in the boys u15 category and registered his victory defeating Mathew Nam (HKG) in three straight sets.
Harshit Kaur also from Delhi won her second event in the Asian Circuit after winning the Indian Junior Open in Chennai. Harshit seeded to win started with an aggressive and attacking plan keeping her opponent Gilian May Ng from Malaysia deep into the corners. Playing with supreme confidence Harshit won her match 11-9,11-7,11-8.
In the quarters and semis Harshit defeated her Malaysian and Sri-lankan opponents respectively 3-2 .
The final positions were:
Boys
U 9 – Navaneeth Prabhu(TN) – Winner
U 11 – Yashwant Ragav(TN) – 5 th
Pranav Visvesh(TN) – 7th
U13 – Robin Mann(Del) – Winner
Yash Bhargava(DEL) – 5th
Abhay Singh(TN) – 9th
Siddhanth Iyer(MAH) – 17th
Aman Kumbhani(MAH) – 19th
U15 – Mudit Pant(DEL) – 14th
U17- Ranvijay Singh( DEL) – 17th
U19 – Akshay Deepak(TN) – 6th
Girls
U13 – Aishwarya Bhattacharya – 3rd
U15 – Harshit Kaur(Del) – Winner
Mayuri N(TN) – 8th
A.V.Apoorva – 16th
