KL Junior Open 2011, Malaysia (13–18 Dec’11)

Navneet Prabhu BU9 from Tamil Nadu , Robin Mann Bu13 and Harshit Kaur GU15 both from Delhi win 3 titles for India at the KL Junior Open.

14 players from India participated in the KL Junior Open held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 13 – 18 December 2011. Naveneet Parbhu a trainee at the Indian Squash Academy was the youngest player from India contingent to participate in this event and won his maiden international title in under boys 9 category.Seeded 3/4, he defeated Sacchin Kumar (Mal) second seed of the tournament 3-1. He the first Indian to win an U9 international event.