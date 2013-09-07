Maharashtra State PSA Open, Mumbai (2-7 Sept ’13)

Sep 7, 2013

Egypt’s Mazen Hesham Ga Sabry edged out fellow countryman Zahed Mohamed in a 61-minute final thriller to win the Maharashtra State PSA Open, a World Tour Challenger 15 squash event at the Bombay Gymkhana in Mumbai.



It was unexpected climax between No4 seed Ga Sabry and unseeded Mohamed, the 21-year-old from Alexandria who claimed the scalps of both top seed Ong Beng Hee and third seed Mohd Ali Anwar Reda on his way to the final.



The win marks the fifth PSA World Tour title of Ga Sabry’s career – and his third this year!





RESULTS: PSA Challenger 15 Maharashtra State PSA Open, Mumbai, India



Finals

[4] Mazen Hesham beat Zahed Mohamed 11-5, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11, 11-8 (61m)

Semi-Finals:

Zahed Mohamed beat Ali Anwar Reda 11-9, 3-11, 11-8, 11-8 (66m) Mazen Hesham beat Mahesh Mangaonkar 11-7, 11-8, 3-11, 11-3 (50m



Quarter-Finals: Zahed Mohamed beat Ravi Dixit 11/8, 11/5, 11/5 (31m) [3] Ali Anwar Reda beat Johan Bouquet 7/11, 11/7, 11/6, 11/1 (50m) [4] Mazen Hesham beat Harinderpal Sandhu 12/10, 11/9, 11/8 (55m) Mahesh Mangaonkar beat [Q] Fares Dessouky 14/12, 9/11, 11/8, 11/1 (77m)

1st round: Zahed Mohamed (EGY) bt [1] Ong Beng Hee (MAS) 5-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-9, 12-10 (98m) Ravi Dixit (IND) bt [Q] Deepak Mishra (IND) 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 (30m) Johan Bouquet (FRA) bt [Q] Hannan Tarmidi (MAS) 11-3, 11-5, 11-9 (24m) [3] Mohd Ali Anwar Reda (EGY) bt Ahmed Atef (EGY) 12-10, 11-9, 11-5 (36m) [4] Mazen Hesham Ga Sabry (EGY) bt Joe Chapman (IVB) 12-10, 11-5, 11-3 (32m) Harinder Pal Sandhu (IND) bt [Q] Shehab Essam Hosny (EGY) 11-6, 14-12, 11-3 (38m) Mahesh Mangaonkar (IND) bt [WC] Kush Kumar (IND) 11-6, 8-11, 11-2, 11-6 (43m) [Q] Fares Mohamed Dessouki (EGY) bt [2] Omar Abdel Aziz (EGY) 10-12, 2-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-8 (97m)



Qualifying finals results: Fares Mohamed Dessouki (EGY) bt Xavier Blasco Marchal (ESP) 11-8, 11-3, 11-4 (24m) Hannan Tarmidi (MAS) bt Mohamed El Tabaa (EGY) 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7 (61m) Shehab Essam Hosny (EGY) bt Sanjay Singh (MAS) 11-6, 8-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5 (64m) Deepak Mishra (IND) bt Steven London (ENG) 11-9, 11-8, 7-11, 5-11, 11-5 (82m)

Advertisements