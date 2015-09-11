Sep 11, 2015

Velavan Senthilkumar and Harshit Jawanda gave India a silver medal from the mixed doubles competition of the squash event at the Commonwealth Youth Games held in Samoa.

Beating Scotland 12-10. 8-11, 11-5 in the semi-final was a bright spot for India, something that made them have a stake at the gold or silver medals. However the top seed Malaysians Eain Yow Ng and Andrea Jia Qi Lee proved too good. The Indians played their part to potential but the Malaysian duo had such good finishing and that made the difference. Malaysia won 11-6, 11-5 to take the gold.

In the semi final Velavan and Harshit however played outstanding squash to get past Scotand. Winning the first game by a whisker the match went to the decider where the India pair won. Earlier, India had defeated Guyana in the quarter final and Pakistan and Northern Island in the pool stage.

Having won a bronze through Velavan in the boys singles earlier, India finished the squash engagements with two medals.

