Pune Open, (16-20 Nov ’15)

Nov 21, 2015 1 Comment

Pune Winners.jpgBarring two upsets seeds dominated the finals at the Pune Open, a 3 Star Championship on the SRFI National Junior circuit. 

Final Results:

B11-Yuvraj Wadhwani (1), MH, bt. Rutva Samant (2), MH, 11-8 11-4 11-3

B13-Aakash Gupta(2), MH, bt. Arman Darukhanawalla(1), MH, 11-6 5-11 9-11 11-7 11-6

B15-Advait Adik (3/4), MH, bt. Armaan Chowfin (5/8), GA, 8-11 11-6 7-11 11-9 11-3

B17-Saksham Choudhary, DL, bt. Aryan Parekh (1), MH, 11-3 11-5 5-11 11-5

B19-Krish Kapur (1), WB, bt. Pranay Jain (3/4), MH, 11-6 11-5 11-4

G11-Aasya Patel (1), MP, bt. Kaavya Bansal (5/8), MH, 11-5 11-5 11-6

G13-Aishwarya Khubchandani (1), MH, bt. Diksha Aurobindo (2), TN, 11-4 11-9 12-10

G15-Navmi Sharma (1), MH, bt. Yoshna Singh (5/8), MH, 11-2 11-8 11-9

