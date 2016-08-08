Victorian Open PSA MW10 (2-7 Aug’16)

Aug 8, 2016

Top seed Dipika Pallikal suffered a defeat against second seed Millie Tomlinson of England in the finals of the Victoria Open squash event held in Melbourne.

Pallikal lost 11-6, 4-11, 11-3, 7-11, 9-11 to Tomlinson in the final match to finish runners-up at the event.After cruising through to the title round with a convincing 11-4, 11-4, 11-2 win over Egyptian Nouran El Torky, Dipika met with resistance that would turn into a stumbling block.The two players traded two games each before the English player ended the 80-min script in her favour.

In the men’s section both the Indians, third seed Harinder Pal Sandhu and eighth seed Kush Kumar went out in the semi-finals, losing to higher ranked players. Top seeded Joe Lee of Engalnd accounted for Harinder , winning 11-8, 11-4, 12-10 while second seed Rex Hedrick (Aus) defeated Kush Kumar 11-5, 11-7, 11-5.