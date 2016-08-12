Australian Open MW15 (6-12 Aug’16)

India’s national champion and top seed Dipika Pallikal Karthik saw the chance and grabbed it ,beating the eighth seed Mayar Hany of Egypt in the final to bag the trophy in the Australian Squash Open, a PSA world tour event in Melbourne.

The Indian, smarting after the loss in the title-round in the earlier tournament, the Victorian Open had a minor scare when the Egyptian rival snatched the first game. But not allowing that to unsettle her mind, Dipika swept aside her rival to complete a memorable 40-minute exercise 10-12,11-5, 11-6, 11-4 for her 11th PSA title. Out to gain a good work-out before the World Doubles Squash Championship in Darwin, Dipika virtually cruised through to the final. However for Sachika Ingle, the only other Indian woman player in the event, could not cross the qualification stage.

A host of Indians were there in the men’s section including Harinder Pal Sandhu who is also featuring in the World Doubles. Sandhu was seeded six and went past two opponents, ElvinnKeo (MAS) and Evan Williams (NZL) in the first two rounds before third seed and eventual champion Abdulla al Tamini of Qatar downed him in the quarters. Kush Kumar went out retired in the earlier round with an ankle injury. Ravi Dixit showed lot of character in a terrific come-back from two games down in the first round (Patrick Miescher of Switzerland) but unfortunate to meet the second seed (Campbell Grayzon of New Zealand) next exited in the second round while the Gulf-based Sandeep Ramachandran who has been doing a heavy tour of professional tournaments in Australia fought his way up the qualification phase but lasted just one round in the main draw.