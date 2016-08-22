N. Ramachandran honoured with the Olympic Order

Aug 22, 2016

The President of the Indian Olympic Association, Mr. N Ramachandran, who is also the President of the World Squash Federation & Patron of the SRFI, has been awarded the Olympic Order for his outstanding services to the Olympic movement. The Olympic Order is the highest award of the Olympic Movement and is awarded for particularly distinguished contributions to the Olympic Movement, that is, recognition of efforts worthy of merit in the cause of sport. It was established in May 1975.

The IOC President, Dr. Thomas Bach, formally presented the award to Mr. Ramachandran in Rio on the last day of the Games and congratulated the IOA President saying the award was in recognition of his contribution to the Indian Olympic Movement.

Mr. Ramachandran said, “I am humbled by the honour and it is indeed one of the best moments of my career in sports administration. I am extremely grateful to the IOC President, Dr Thomas Bach and the IOC Executive Board for choosing me for this award, ” he added, “This award belongs to the entire country.”