World Doubles (15-18 Aug’16)

Aug 24, 2016

Across the world, down-under in Australia, history was again created at the World Doubles Championships. India returned home with 3 world championship medals!!

Dipika / Saurav (mixed 1); Silver Medal

Joshna / Harinder (mixed 2): Bronze Medal

Dipika / Joshna (women’s); Bronze Medal

Harinder / Ramit (men’s); 5th position

India’s leading mixed doubles pair Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal went down to New Zealand’s Joelle King and Paul Coll 8-11, 8-11 in the final to miss the Gold medal in the WSF World doubles squash championship.

Notwithstanding the loss, this championship has been historic for India with three medals won for the first time in the history of the Championship. Aside from Dipika and Saurav winning the silver, the other mixed pair of Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu as also the doubles pair of Joshna and Dipika won a bronze medal each for being the losing semi-finalists. In addition the men’s doubles pair of Harinder and Ramit Tandon went on to finish a creditable fifth at the end of the play offs. “Which ever way one viewed it, this has been a fabulous show overall by the Indians. Returning with three medals is something to be proud of and the players surely need a pat on their backs for this, ” said national coach Cyrus Poncha