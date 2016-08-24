World Doubles (15-18 Aug’16)

Aug 24, 2016 Leave a comment

India at the World DoublesAcross the world, down-under in Australia, history was again created at the World Doubles Championships. India returned home with 3 world championship medals!!

Dipika / Saurav (mixed 1); Silver Medal

Joshna / Harinder (mixed 2): Bronze Medal

Dipika / Joshna (women’s); Bronze Medal

Harinder / Ramit (men’s);  5th position

India’s leading mixed doubles pair Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal went down to New Zealand’s Joelle King and Paul Coll 8-11, 8-11 in the final to miss the Gold medal in the WSF World doubles squash championship.

Notwithstanding the loss, this championship has been historic for India with three medals won for the first time in the history of the Championship. Aside from Dipika and Saurav winning the silver, the other mixed pair of Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu as also the doubles pair of Joshna and Dipika won a bronze medal each for being the losing semi-finalists. In addition the men’s doubles pair of Harinder and Ramit Tandon went on to finish a creditable fifth at the end of the play offs. “Which ever way one viewed it, this has been a fabulous show overall by the Indians. Returning with three medals is something to be proud of and the players surely need a pat on their backs for this, ” said national coach Cyrus Poncha

Filed under Squash

About Cyrus Poncha
I was born and lived in Bombay before moving to Chennai in 2001 to coach the Indian national squash team....what a journey its been!!

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: