PBA (Penang) Malaysian Junior (22-27Aug’16)

Aug 31, 2016

Kaavya Bansal was the pick among girls and Rutvik Rau shone in the boys among the five Indians who took part in the event. Kaavya, who was seeded two, had a first round bye. Her first victim was local girl K. Vitrikashenie in the second round (11-2, 11-1, 11-9). Kaavya then got past Vinikashenie 11-4, 11-3,11-4 next and in the quarterfinal the Indian faced a fight from the Hong Kong girl Weng Yi Ching before prevailing 11-8, 12-10,6-11, 11-9. However Kaavya could not sustain her tempo in the semi-final where the third seed C. Sashmini shocke her in straight games 11-8,11-9, 11-5. In the play off, the Indian fell to the top seed Hong Kong player Lee Sze Lok to place fourth.

Rutvik however did not get that far in the Boys under-17 section. Seeded nine, Rutvik had an easy first round win over Viknsh Balasubramaniam (Malaysia) 11-3, 11-5, 11-4 and did well in the next too with a comfortable 11-6, 11-7, 11-9 effort over Malaysia’s Liaw Juin Wuen. Iran’s eighth seed Jafar Zadeh Muhammad Reza was his victim for the quarterfinal passsage. The Indian won 11-8, 11-9, 11-6. Rutvik’s stay ended there with top seed Siow Yee Xian, again of Malaysia downing him 12-10, 11-6, 11-7.Rutvik went on to finish 6th overall.

Results of the others: Boys: U-13: Ist round: Shreyas Mehta bt Lo Pak Hei (HK) 11-6, 11-8, 11-4; II nd round: lost to Ameeshanraj Chandran (MAS) 22-24, 11-8, 9-11, 6-11

Girls: U-15:Ist round: Tanaya Parakh lost to Farzana (Mas) 8-11, 4-11, 3-11; U-13: Ist round: Tagyaa Parakh bt Madoka Fukumoto (Jpn) 11-1, 11-3, 11-9; II nd round: lost to Lucie Stefanoni (USA) 0-11, 0-11, 4-11