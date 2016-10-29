Daly College Sub-Junior / Junior National S (22-27 OCT’16)

Oct 29, 2016

Velavan SenthilKumar and Sunayna Kuruvilla (both from Tamil Nadu) became U-19 national champions at the Daly College Sub-Junior / Junior National Squash Championship. While Velavan retained his title without much of a fight because his opponent Abhay Singh, also of TN threw in the towel at the end of the second game with a back strain, for Sunayna it was a well earned maiden success which was one of the high points of the day. Seeded second, Sunayna beat her arch rival the top seeded Akanksha Salunkhe of Goa in four games.

The final day produced quite a few upset results in keeping with the highly charged atmosphere at the Daly College squash facility. The U-17 boys’ section in fact brought forth a new name in Saksham Choudhary of Delhi who downed the usually efficient Tushar Shahani, the top seed from Maharashtra. Saksham’s rise has been phenomenal for this young talent has never gone beyond the quarterfinals stage in the nationals and here he had toppled what seemed to many a sure-shot winner in Tushar. Ananya Dabke toppled 3 higher seeded players on her way to her maiden national title defeating top seeded Megha Bhatia in an intense 5 games in the girls under 15 category. Equally facile was the rise of Abhisheka Shannon of Tamil Nadu who beat her state mate who was the top seed Diksha Aurobindo over five games in the U-13 section. Yash Fadte (B15), Shreyas Mehta (B13), Yuvraj Wadhwani (B11), Amita Gondi (G17) and Kaavya Basnal (G11) held on to their top positions.

RESULTS:

FINALS

Boys:

U-19: final: Velavan Senthilkumar (1) TN bt Abhay Singh (2) TN 16-14, 11-3 retd;

3-4: Krish Kapur (5/8), WB, bt Ranjit Singh (3/4), UP, 6-11 11-7 4-11 11-5 13-11

U-17: final: Saksham Choudhary (2), DL, bt Tushar Shahani (1), MH, 11-9 11-7 11-13 4-11 11-9 ;

3-4: Veer Chotrani (3/4), MH, beat Gautam Nagpal (9/16), DL, 11-5 11-1 15-13 .

U-15:final: Yash Fadte (1) GA bt Neel Joshi (3/4) Mah) 11-6, 11-6, 11-4;

3-4: Tejas Chawla (5/8), DL, beat Navaneeth Prabhu S (5/8), TN, 11-7 16-14 11-8

U-13: final: Shreyas Mehta (1), MH, beat Jay Vaknalli (3/4), MH, 11-3 11-6 11-4;

3-4: Jeh Pandole (5/8), MH, beat Aaryaman Jaising (5/8), MH, 11-9 9-11 11-5 11-7

U-11: final: Yuvraj Wadhwani (1), MH, beat Rohan Arya Gondi (2), TS, 11-3 11-2 11-6

3-4: Aditya Chandani (3/4), MH, beat Arihant Ks (9/16), TN, 11-6 9-11 11-6 11-9

Girls:

U-19: final: Sunayna Kuruvilla (2), TN, beat Akanksha Salunkhe (1) GA 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7;

3-4: Ashita Pranaya Bhengra (5/8), TN, beat Vedika M Arun (5/8), TN, 11-5 11-8 11-9 .

U-17: final: Amita Gondi (1), TS, beat Nikita Joshi (2), MH, 11-6 11-8 4-11 11-9 ;places 3-4:

Navmi Sharma (3/4), MH, beat Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (5/8), TN, 11-9 12-10 11-7;

U-15: final: Ananya Dabke (5/8), MH, beat Megha Bhatia (1), DL, 7-11 13-11 9-11 11-7 11-5;

3-4: Samita S (2), TN, beat Jannia Singh (5/8), CH, 11-3 9-11 11-7 11-5

U-13: final: Abhisheka Shannon (2), TN, beat Diksha Aurobindo (1), TN, 11-8 10-12 6-11 11-8 11-5;

3-4: Yuvna Gupta (3/4), MH, beat Pooja Arthi R (3/4), TN, 11-8 12-10 11-5

U-11:final: Kaavya Bansal (1), MH, beat Diya Yadav (2), KA, 11-3 11-1 11-3;

3-4: Tiana Parasrampuria (3/4), MH, beat Unnati Tripathi (5/8), UK, 11-8 10-12 11-6 6-11

SEMIFINALS:

BOYS U-11:

Yuvraj Wadhwani [1] bt Aditya Chandani [3/4] 11-4,11-5,11-8

Rohan Arya Gondi [2] bt Arihant Ks [9/16] 11-2,11-9,11-3

BOYS U-13

Shreyas Mehta [1] bt Aaryaman Jaising [5/8] 11-0,11-2,11-5

Jay Vaknalli [3/4] bt Jeh Pandole [5/8] 11-7,11-3,12-10

BOYS U-15

Yash Fadte [1] bt Navaneeth Prabhu S [5/8] 11-1,11-2,11-7

Neel Joshi [3/4] bt Tejas Chawla [5/8] 11-5,11-4,11-8

BOYS U-17:

Tushar Shahani [1] bt Gautam Nagpal [9/16] 11-8,11-4,11-3

Saksham Choudhary [2] bt Veer Chotrani [3/4] 11-9,9-11,12-10,9-3 Retired

BOYS U-19:

Velavan Senthilkumar [1] bt Krish Kapur [5/8] 11-7,11-5,5-0 Retired

Abhay Singh [2] bt Ranjit Singh [3/4] 11-5,11-4,11-6

GIRLS U-11:

Kaavya Bansal [1] bt Unnati Tripathi [5/8] 11-2,11-1,11-6

Diya Yadav [2] bt Tiana Parasrampuria [3/4] 11-7,11-9,8-11,11-4

GIRLS U-13:

Diksha Aurobindo [1] bt Pooja Arthi R [3/4] 11-3,11-2,11-6

Abhisheka Shannon [2] bt Yuvna Gupta [3/4] 11-7,11-3,11-7

GIRLS U-15:

Megha Bhatia [1] bt Jannia Singh [5/8] 11-5,11-9,11-8

Ananya Dabke [5/8] bt Samita S [2] 19-17,11-2,11-7

GIRLS U-17:

Amita Gondi [1] bt Navmi Sharma [3/4] 11-9,11-5,11-8

Nikita Joshi [2] bt Rathika Suthanthira Seelan [5/8] 11-2,11-3,11-3

GIRLS U-19

Akanksha Salunkhe [1] bt Ashita Pranaya Bhengra [5/8] 11-3,11-5,11-8

Sunayna Kuruvilla [2] bt Vedika M Arun [5/8] 11-2,11-2,11-5

QUARTERFINALS:

BOYS U-11:

Yuvraj Wadhwani [1] bt Aimaan Zakaria [5/8] 11-3,11-2,11-4

Aditya Chandani [3/4] bt Raghav Parthasarathy [25/40] 11-4,9-11,11-4,11-6

Arihant Ks [9/16] bt Vivaan Bhatia [5/8] 11-4,5-11,4-11,11-6,11-7

Rohan Arya Gondi [2] bt Siddhant Rewari [5/8] 11-4,11-7,11-4

BOYS U-13:

Shreyas Mehta [1] bt Ekam Singh [5/8] 4-11,11-6,13-11,11-7

Aaryaman Jaising [5/8] bt Paarth Ambani [9/16] 19-17,9-11,11-7,12-10

Jay Vaknalli [3/4] bt Jaivir Singh Dhillon [5/8] 11-7,11-4,11-7

Jeh Pandole [5/8] bt Om Semwal [9/16] 5-11,11-7,11-3,11-8

BOYS U-15

Yash Fadte [1] bt Kanhav Nanavati [17/24] 11-9,11-5,11-4

Navaneeth Prabhu S [5/8] bt Shreemann Raghavan [17/24] 11-4,12-10,11-5

Neel Joshi [3/4] bt Sankalp Anand [5/8] 9-11,11-2,11-7,12-10

Tejas Chawla [5/8] bt Advait Adik [2] 11-5,11-6,14-12

BOYS U-17:

Tushar Shahani [1] bt Aryan Parekh [5/8] 9-11,11-2,11-4,11-4

Gautam Nagpal [9/16] bt Gowtham Karthick [9/16] 11-9,11-4,11-6

Veer Chotrani [3/4] bt Rutvik Rau [5/8] 9-11,7-11,11-5,11-5,11-9

Saksham Choudhary [2] bt Utkarsh Baheti [5/8] 11-8,11-5,11-6

BOYS U-19:

Velavan Senthilkumar [1] bt Tushar Shahani 11-9,11-2,11-2

Krish Kapur [5/8] bt Yash Bhargava [3/4] 11-7,11-6,11-8

Ranjit Singh [3/4] bt Aryaman Adik [5/8] 16-14,11-7,11-8

Abhay Singh [2] bt Sandeep Paswan [9/16] 11-2,11-6,11-9

GIRLS U-11:

Kaavya Bansal [1] bt Nayna Taneja [5/8] 11-3,11-4,11-2

Unnati Tripathi [5/8] bt Anahat Singh [3/4] 12-1011-6,11-9

Tiana Parasrampuria [3/4] bt Khushboo [5/8] 11-3,11-5,11-6

Diya Yadav [2] bt Aleya Masand [5/8] 11-4,11-4,11-3

GIRLS U-13:

Diksha Aurobindo [1] bt Uditi Mishra [5/8] 11-2,11-5,11-13,11-8

Pooja Arthi R [3/4] bt Gitanjali Vasudevan [5/8] 14-12,8-11,12-14,11-9,11-5

Yuvna Gupta [3/4] bt Aasya Patel [5/8] 11-9,11-8,11-3

Abhisheka Shannon [2] bt Advita Sharma [5/8] 11-6,11-1,11-3

GIRLS U-15:

Megha Bhatia [1] bt Yoshna Singh [5/8] 11-9,7-11,11-8,11-9

Jannia Singh [5/8] bt Aryaa Ogale [3/4] 11-9,6-11,8-11,11-4,15-13

Ananya Dabke [5/8] bt Aishwarya Khubchandani [3/4] 11-7,1-11,13-11,11-5

Samita S [2] bt Anannya Morey [5/8] 7-11,11-3,12-10,12-10

GIRLS U-17:

Amita Gondi [1] bt Radhika Rathore [9/16] 11-3,11-2,11-2

Navmi Sharma [3/4] bt Sanya Vats [5/8] 7-11,8-11,11-5,13-11,11-7

Rathika Suthanthira Seelan [5/8] bt Bhavna Goyal [9/16] 2-11,11-1,11-9,11-5

Nikita Joshi [2] bt Pranjali Sharma [9/16] 11-1,11-9,11-9

GIRLS U-19:

Akanksha Salunkhe [1] bt Sanika Choudhari 11-3,11-4,11-2

Ashita Pranaya Bhengra [5/8] bt Riddhi Sampat [3/4] 11-3,11-7,11-6

Vedika M Arun [5/8] bt Aaradhana Kasturiraj 11-7,11-4,11-13,11-7

Sunayna Kuruvilla [2] bt Aditi Prasad [5/8] 11-7,11-2,13-11