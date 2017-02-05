President SRFI, D. Sarangi elected VP ASF

Feb 5, 2017

Debendranath Sarangi, IAS was elected Vice President of the ASF with two-thirds majority at the 37th ASF AGM held in Hong Kong. Mr Sarangi, who is the President of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, replaces the sitting VP and Management committee member Mr Syed Razi Nawab of Pakistan. He is the second Indian to become the Vice President of the ASF. Mr N. Ramachandran, the former WSF President had earlier served in this post of the Asian body.

A delighted Mr Ramachandran said , “I am extremely happy to learn that another Indian has come into the international body of squash. With the Indian juniors winning the gold medal in the day in the ongoing Asian championship, indeed it has been a memorable Sunday for Indian squash.”

Advertisements