Ranked #17in Squash blogs

Squash & sports news
Feb 13, 2017
Leave a comment
Filed under Squash
About Cyrus PonchaI was born and lived in Bombay before moving to Chennai in 2001 to coach the Indian national squash team....what a journey its been!!
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Blog at WordPress.com.