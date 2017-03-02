India to host 2018 World Juniors

Mar 2, 2017

For the third time since 2002, India will host a world level event with the world junior championship in July 2018 Chennai at the Indian Squash Academy after winning the rights from the World Squash Federation. The championship will be in two phases, first the individual events and then followed by team competition. “Indian squash has had a history of conducting mega squash events. I am delighted that we have won the bid to host the 2018 junior world championship. We look forward to welcoming the global players to our championships,” said Mr Debendranath Sarangi, President, SRFI. India had staged the Junior men’s individual and team events in 2002 and then in 2009, India had again played hosts for the Junior men/women individual events and the Junior women’s team event, all in Chennai.

