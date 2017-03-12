Aryaman and Siddhant impress in Hamdard Delton Championship (New Delhi, 7-11 Feb)

Set in beautiful surrounding, even if in a densely populated area, the Hamdard Delton Junior Championship, a four-star event, conducted in the Hamdard Public School, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi had a good response. With four glass-back courts, the settings were perfect to meet the hectic schedule. There were ten age categories in which competitions were held. Except in the boys U-11 and U-19 sections the seedings went perfect with the top seeds in each category emerging victorious. The two who proved exceptions were Aryaman Adik of Maharashtra in the U-19 section and Siddhant Rewari of Maharashtra in the U-11 category.

The ¾ seeded player Aryaman accounted for the top seed Ranjit Singh of UP for the title after he had ousted the second seed Yash Bhargava in the semifinal. As for Siddhant, he was seeded ¾ and revealed his form with a fighting comeback from two-games down to defeat the top seed Aditya Chandani of Maharashtra in the last four. In the title-match he ousted the second seed Vivaan Bhatia, his state-mate, in straight games. Following are the other winners: Boys: U-13:Yuvraj Wadhwani(MH); U-15: S. Navaneeth Prabhu (TN) ; U-17: Saksham Choudhary (DL) Girls: U-11: Anahat Singh(DL); U-13: Yuvna Gupta (MH); U-15: Ananya Dabke; U-17: Sanya Vats (DL), U-19: Riya Sisodia (DL)

