Tamil Nadu stands out as the most ‘squash active’ state in India mainly due to the work put in by the TNSRA and its governing board and the world class squash facilities The Indian Squash Academy boasts of two complexes; one with 3 glass back rainbow courts and the other a state of the art centre with 4 glass back rainbow courts that are convertible to 2 doubles courts. The showcase of the centre is of course the latest ASB 4-sided glass court, which enables television coverage from all angles. It has a seating capacity of 500.

International level players like Saurav, Gaurav, Parthiban, Joshna , Vaidehi, Harinder, Anwesha, Dipika, Harita, Naresh, Ramit etc have all trained under Major Maniam and me.

This facility compares with the best in the world and has already produced three British Junior Open Champions and hopefully will produce many more in the years to come.

NDTV ICL Squash academy a boon for squash players…”We’re really working scientifically and we are making a structured training programme for our athletes – not just for the summer camp, it’s round the year – that’s what we do,” said Cyrus Poncha