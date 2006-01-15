awards

Cyrus Poncha recieving the Dronacharya award from APJ Abdul KalamDronacharya Award 2005 presented by the president Shri APJ Abdul Kalam. Being awarded the Dronacharya Award by the President of India has been the greatest moment of my coaching career (October 2005)

State award

Cyrus Poncha receiving the award from Ms. JayalalithaaThe Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Ms Jayalalithaa presented me an award for the Gold medal performance our the Women’s team at the 2004 South Asian Federation Games, Islamabad, Pakistan. This function was held at her office in Chennai (August 2005).

Asian Junior Coach of the year 2003 and 2004.

One Response to awards

  1. Hari Hasini says:
    Dec 11, 2011 at 4:50

    Great achievement!!!…Very happy for you Cyrus Sir :)….I am a big fan of you and keep following your blog…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: