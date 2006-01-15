awards

Dronacharya Award 2005 presented by the president Shri APJ Abdul Kalam. Being awarded the Dronacharya Award by the President of India has been the greatest moment of my coaching career (October 2005)

State award

The Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Ms Jayalalithaa presented me an award for the Gold medal performance our the Women’s team at the 2004 South Asian Federation Games, Islamabad, Pakistan. This function was held at her office in Chennai (August 2005).

Asian Junior Coach of the year 2003 and 2004.