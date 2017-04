WSF Level 1 Course (27-31 March’17)

Apr 1, 2017

The WSF Level 1 Coaching Course was held at NSCI Mumbai from 27-31 March 2017. 29 Coaches from across the country attended the Level 1 course with 9 existing coaches doing the Level 1 refresher course. The course was conducted by Dalip Tripathi.

