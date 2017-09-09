PSA Malaysian Tour No10, Kuala Lumpur, (5k)

Harinder Pal Sandhu’s winning streak in the PSA circuit continues. The former national champion won his fifth straight title and 10th overall when he defeated Mohd Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia in the final of the Malaysian Tour event in Kuala Lumpur.

The top seeded Indian who had a relatively easy move upto the final was given a tough fight by the second seeded Malaysian before Harinder prevailed 11-8, 10-12, 11-3, 9-11, 11-6. This is the seventh time that the two had met and Harinder has emerged the winner each time. “A fabulous win for Harinder and we are proud of him,” said the national coach Cyrus Poncha. Harinder is a trainee at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai.

This is Harinder’s 22nd match win in a row in the circuit starting with the Malaysian Tour again, in May. He followed that success with wins in Makati Open in Philippines, South Australian Open and Victorian Open (both Australia), the last one in July.

