SYS Open, PSA 5 (9-14 May’17)

May 15, 2017

Ramit Tandon who won his maiden PSA title in SYS Open, a World Tour event.

The one time top Indian junior, Tandon who had come into this event as a qualifier beat his country-mate and third seed Kush Kumar 11-3, 11-2, 11-3 in the final. This was Tandon’s third appearance in a PSA event final.

The Kolkata player who shifted to New York nearly six years ago for studies has just begun to shape his career in the professional circuit. This has been his second tournament in the year, the earlier being an brief appearance in the qualifying phase in the Tournament of Champions in January. In the current tournament, Tandon began by outclassing 8th seed Scott Young of England. Then in the quarters he edged out 4th seed Noah Browne of Bermuda. Tandon then eclipsed second seed Clinton Leeuw of South Africa in straight games 11-5, 11-9, 11-8 in the semi-final to indicate his touch. The final turned easier in the face of an out of form Kush, who had once scripted wonderful stories of heroics for India in international tournaments.

