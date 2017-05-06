Abu Dhabi Open (1-5 May)

May 6, 2017



Vikram Malhotra annexed his fifth PSA title after beating Egypt’s Youssef Ibrahim in the final of the Abu Dhabi Open, a PSA world tour event. Vikram won 6-11, 11-4, 11-3, 9-11, 13-11.

The top seeded Indian, fresh from the Asian Championship held in Chennai, beat Hesham Mohamed Aly of Egypt in the first round thereafter seventh seed Ahmad Al-Saraj of Jordan in the quarters, both in fluent style. In the semi-final he took out Pakistan’s Khwaja Adil Maqbool who retired in the third game after trailing by two games. The stiff test then came for him the title-match where the Egyptian took him to extra points in the decider.

