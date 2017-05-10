WSF Level 2 Coaching Course, 4-9 May Chennai

In all 15 coaches from various parts of India benefited from the 6-day WSF level II course, which concluded at the Indian Squash Academy on Tuesday. The course was conducted, in keeping with the WSF initiate of coach education programme, by Maj S. Maniam, the Director of Coaching of the world body. National coach Cyrus Poncha and Iran’s Alireza Sanaei, were other two officials to assist him.

Of the lot, four were already ASF certified and this course enabled them to refresh and get in line with the WSF curriculum and earn WSF accreditation, in tune with the need for standardisation of coaching. The others who went through the course as first timers spent a lot more time on theoretical and practical aspects and got assessed at every stage. At the end of the course, these first timers are now left with the need to submit in five months time, a long term training plan plus a weekly and a monthly training programme schedules in addition to a certificate of having spent 40 hours of coaching at an approved centre. “Thus in six months time, they have a chance of becoming WSF level II coaches,” said Maj Maniam..

